Entrepreneurs explore Irish opportunities to grow

CAPE TOWN - THE Entrepreneur’s Organisation (EO) Cape Town chapter this week hosted a trade, investment and business network, in conjunction with Business Ireland South Africa (Bisa), to open up business opportunities between the two countries and the cities of Cape Town and Dublin.

“Within our EO network alone, we have over 250 members who own businesses ranging from small medium enterprises to large corporates who contribute approximately R8.5 billion towards the South African economy,” said Waheed Adam, the growth director for the EO’s MEPA region.

“A number of our EO members are already in business with Ireland, and what with similar time zones, business environments, language and the willingness to venture internationally, it makes complete sense for our two nations to be working with each other.

“It truly was a great event that saw a number of EO and Bisa members connecting for the first time. I believe there are already discussions under way for several of these businesses, from property to tech and foreign business consultancy services, who have identified avenues for trade and investment to take place between our two countries,” said Frank Gormley, the chairperson of Bisa.

Ireland has for several years had its sights set on increasing trade and investment in Africa, setting its goal at €5 billion (about R85.7bn) by 2025.

More than 38 000 Irish passport holders live in South Africa, with almost 100 000 people recorded travelling annually between the two countries in 2019, EO said.

BUSINESS REPORT