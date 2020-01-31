Tshabalala, who heads Africa’s largest bank by assets, said yesterday that the economy could grow above 1percent if the government were to implement the National Treasury’s economic recovery plan.
“According to the National Treasury’s modelling, if this kind of scenario played out, South Africa might be able to grow about one percentage point faster - taking us from roughly 1 percent to roughly 2 percent by the end of the year,” Tshabalala told the Deloitte Alchemy Africa Outlook 2020 executive conference.
“The political barriers to achieving some of these reforms don't seem insurmountable, so I'm mildly optimistic that South Africa might grow a bit faster than predicted in 2020.”
The government has roundly adopted the Treasury’s plan, but Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has expressed frustration at the slow pace of its implementation.