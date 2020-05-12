Executives Warn Lockdown Hurts South Africa More Than Virus

“The lasting damage is when companies go out of business and they have no means to go back into business,” said Stanlib Asset Management Chief Economist Kevin Lings, who expects the economy to shrink 6% and shed 1.7 million jobs this year. “In South Africa that represents a very significant area of risk. Even if you remove the lockdown fully now you will not go back to where you were.”





Some of the rules implemented by the government, including a ban on tobacco sales, restrictions on online sales and limits on the ranges of goods stores may sell have been panned because they appear unrelated to efforts to tackle the pandemic.





“We must ensure that the economic rules are rational,” former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, now the chairman of insurer Old Mutual Ltd., said in a radio interview with state-owned broadcaster SAFM. “I think that a lot of the decisions that have been taken don’t pass the test of rationality.”





Bernard Fick, the chief executive officer of Prudential Portfolio Managers, said the economy desperately needs a further easing of restrictions. And Busi Mavuso, the CEO of Business Leadership South Africa, called on the government to show agility in response to changing conditions and allow businesses to determine how to operate safely in line with a set of principles rather than rules.





Just over 10,000 coronavirus cases have been detected in South Africa since March 5, while 194 people diagnosed with the disease have died. The government expects infections to peak in August or September and Ramaphosa has warned the disease will pose a risk for at least a year, with the number of cases set to rise as more people return to work.





“We must accept the reality, prepare for it and adapt to it,” the president said Monday. “Easing the lockdown restrictions must not result in careless behavior by individuals or reckless practices by businesses keen to resume activity at the cost of human health.”





BLOOMBERG