Extended validity for Zimbabwe Exemption Permit holders: What employers need to know

On 29 November 2021, a directive was issued by the Director-General of the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) confirming cabinet's decision that, no further extensions would be granted to Zimbabwean nationals, who were holders of a Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

On 2 September 2022, with the impending expiry date of the validity of ZEP's looming, the Minister of Home Affairs (Minister) announced an extension of the validity of ZEP's until 30 June 2023.

This directive was subsequently withdrawn and replaced by a directive dated 29 December 2021. In terms of the newly issued directive, the validity of all ZEP's that were granted to Zimbabwean nationals were extended for a period of 12 months, until 31 December 2022, in order to allow permit holders to apply for an alternative 'mainstream' visa in terms of the Immigration Act 13 of 2002 (Act).

This decision was made by the Minister after reviewing the progress report provided by Dr Cassius Lubisi, the head of the Departmental Advisory Committee. In terms of this report, the Minister was advised to consider extending the validity of ZEP's considering inter alia, not many ZEP holders have applied for an alternative 'mainstream' visa or waiver application, where applicable.

While this decision provides all ZEP holders with an additional 6 months to apply for a 'mainstream' visa, all ZEP holders are urged to submit their applications as soon as possible. This is partly due to the DHA's backlog in the processing of visa and waiver applications, and as the Minister reiterated that no further extensions will be granted.

Hedda Schensema is the Director in Employment Law and Taryn York is an Associate in Employment Law at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr