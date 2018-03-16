CAPE TOWN - Social networking site, Facebook has launched an app where people in developing countries can access and pay for WiFi, reports The Verge.

The app, Facebook Express WiFi, which is available on Google Play Store, reportedly allows people to purchase data packs at a WiFi hotspot nearby.

How it works is the app partners with local business owners. The business owners basically operate the WiFi hotspots. People can then purchase WiFi from these hotspots.

The app is currently available in India, Kenya, Tanzania, Nigeria, and Indonesia, reports The Verge.

READ ALSO: Amazon and Facebook set to disrupt sport broadcasters

Meanwhile, a Wall Street analyst told Business Report told that Facebook and Amazon could be disruptive forces in the TV sports rights in the coming years

Daniel Ives, the head of research at GBH Insights, said Facebook was eyeing a bigger role in securing live sports content, while Amazon has deep pockets to become a major player.

“We believe original content programming spend could approach between $1 billion to $1.5bn over the next year for Facebook with a sizeable portion of this dedicated to live sports programming rights for various NCAA, MLB, potentially NFL events, and other international events,” Ives said.

Facebook has previously sparked speculation that it is disrupting the television industry when it live-streamed the Oscars early this month.

ALSO READ: Facebook will tell you what news you can trust

TOP STORY: Edcon continues to fight over club fees

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE