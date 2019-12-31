Trapezoid Property Development's recent estate Ridge Town Central has claimed the title of the ‘fastest selling development’ within Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Trapezoid Property Development's recent estate Ridge Town Central has claimed the title of the ‘fastest selling development’ within Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre. To date, this modern estate has already sold out 85 percent of Phase 1 units and has officially launched Phase 2.

"We always knew the potential the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre node had for property development and investment. It is evident through our sales that we are seeing individuals move from local KZN regions to be in the centre of the busy lifestyle. The demand for homes situated close to work and popular social amenities is growing by the minute. People want to spend less time getting to their destination and more time living in modern-day luxuries," said Chico Premjee, Co-developer from Trapezoid.

Premjee added, "Currently, we are seeing a younger market, those between 25 – 35 years of age, emerge as leading purchasers in this development. When launching Ridge Town Central, we knew we were giving a professional, on-the-go market a product that allowed them to live with their finger on the pulse within a secure, contemporary estate".

Ridge Town Central offers 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments from R1,15 million. Interested investors will only need to pay a 5 percent deposit fee and benefit from the capital appreciation on completion. These apartments have been designed to be larger than the standard apartments within the Umhlanga Ridge Town Centre offerings.