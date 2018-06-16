Get your dad this thrilling novel this Father's Day Photo: Facebook





Here are five gifts that you can get for dad for Father's Day from Loot:





1. The Cookoo Connected Smart Watch for iOS 7 and Android 4.3 devices





The watch allows people to stay connected to their smartphones even if they cannot see or reach their device.





This watch has been designed to simplify peoples lives.





The Cookoo Life App helps you to stay in control of all the alerts and notifications that you receive on the Cookoo watch. The watch costs R1167.

The Cookoo Connected Smart Watch Photo: Facebook





2. Weber Compact Charcoal Kettle Grill





This compact grill is perfect to take with you if you and your family are going on a holiday.





It has specially designed sat cool hands that are made with weather-resistant glass reinforced nylon that should be very reliable.





The grill costs R1815.





3. FIFA 2018





If both you and your dad are into gaming then this FIFA 2018 Playstation 4 game is guaranteed to keep you both busy for a very long time.





The FIFA blurs that line between the real world and the virtual world.





The game features the latest kit and squad updates and improvements to both Career mode and FIFA Ultimate Team.





FIFA 2018 Photo: Facebook





4. Harrier Dome Tent





This dome tent is perfect for a weekend away adventure for both you and your dad or take the whole family because this tent can fit four.





Some of the tents features include the built-in PE floor sheet and fibreglass frame poles.





The tent costs R1249.





5. The President is Missing





If your dad's idea of a perfect is sitting and reading a good book, then this political thriller paperback is the best gift that you can buy for him.





Written by James Patterson and former United States President Bill Clinton this book is guaranteed to be a thrilling experience. The book costs R199.





The President is Missing Photo: Facebook

















- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

DURBAN - Looking for the perfect Father's Day gift can be tough, but with Loot that gift the whole process can be much easier.