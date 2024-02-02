Ferrari profit drives past €1bn mark

LUXURY car maker Ferrari posted a record net profit in 2023, passing the €1 billion (R20bn) mark for the first time – with ambitions to accelerate even further this year. The legendary Italian brand reported a net profit of €1.25bn last year, up 34%.

Turnover increased by 17.2% to €5.9bn, in line with forecasts. Ferrari delivered a total of 13 663 cars worldwide, up 3.3%. The company is now targeting revenues of more than €6.4 bn in 2024.