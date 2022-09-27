Fewer people have jobs when compared to previous quarter, but more are employed when compared to a year ago

Statistics South Africa today released employment statistics for the second quarter of 2022 for the country, which showed a -1,2% decrease when compared to the previous quarter. The data revealed that the number of people employed in SA decreased by 119 000 or -1,2% quarter-on-quarter, from 10 067 000 in March 2022 to 9 948 000 in June 2022.

StatsSA, however, said that total employment in the country had increased by 74 000 or 0,7% year-on-year between June 2021 and June 2022. The decrease in the quarter was attributed to the following industries: community services (-100 000 or -3,4%),

business services (-15 000 or -0,6%),

construction (-13 000 or -2,4%),

manufacturing (-12 000 or -1,0%)

and electricity (-1 000 or -1,7%). However, there were increases in the following industries: trade (17 000 or 0,8%), mining (4 000 or 0,9%) and transport (1 000 or 0,2%).

Full-time employment decreased by 16 000 or -0,2% quarter-on-quarter, from 8 842 000 in March 2022 to 8 826 000 in June 2022. This was largely due to decreases in the following industries: business services (-19 000 or -0,9%),

construction (-13 000 or -2,7%),

community services (-8 000 or -0,3%)

and electricity (-1 000 or -1,7%). Stats SA went on to report that the following industries showed an increase in full time employment: trade (19 000 or 1,0%), mining (4 000 or 0,9%), manufacturing (1 000 or 0,1%) and transport (1 000 or 0,3%).

Full-time employment decreased by 80 000 or -0,9% year-on-year between June 2021 and June 2022. Part-time employment decreased by 103 000 or -8,4% quarter-on-quarter, from 1 225 000 in March 2022 to 1 122 000 in June 2022. This was largely due to decreases in the following industries: community services (-92 000 or -14,7%), manufacturing (-13 000 or -14,6%) and trade (-2 000 or -0,9%).

The electricity, construction and transport industries reported no quarterly change. However, the business services industry reported a quarterly increase of 4 000 employees or 1,9%. Part-time employment increased by 154 000 or 15,9% year-on-year between June 2021 and June 2022.

Gross earnings paid to employees increased by R0,5 billion or 0,1%, from R786,8 billion in March 2022 to R787,3 billion in June 2022. This was largely due to increases in the following industries: transport, community services, trade, construction and mining. However, there were decreases in the following industries: business services, manufacturing and electricity.

The year-on-year gross earnings increased by R33,6 billion or 4,5% between June 2021 and June 2022. Basic salary/wages paid to employees increased by R10,3 billion or 1,5%, from R706,7 billion in March 2022 to R717,0 billion in June 2022. This was largely due to increases in the following industries: business services, trade, construction, manufacturing, transport, mining and community services. However, the electricity industry reported a quarterly decrease.

The year-on-year basic salary/wages increased by R26,2 billion or 3,8%, between June 2021 and June 2022. Bonus paid to employees decreased by R11,9 billion or -20,0% from R59,2 billion in March 2022 to R47,4 billion in June 2022. This was largely due to decreases in the following industries: business services, manufacturing, trade, construction and electricity. However, there were increases in the following industry: transport and community services.

The year-on-year bonus payments increased by R5,9 billion, or 14,3%, between June 2021 and June 2022. Overtime paid to employees increased by R2,0 billion or 9,6%, from R20,9 billion in March 2022 to R22,9 billion in June 2022. This was largely due to increases in the following industries: business services, construction, manufacturing, community services, trade, transport and electricity.