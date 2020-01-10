Finance Minister tweets warnings about SA's structural economic reforms









South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tweets warnings to South Africans about deep structural economic reforms. Photo: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

DURBAN – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in the early hours of Friday morning warned South Africans in a tweet that if deep structural economic reforms cannot be changed then the country will be stay as it is. The Minister in the next tweet said, "You have been warned and chose to ignore the wise warnings".

Followed by another tweet that said, "Good luck".





Last year November Moody's left South Africa on the brink of junk status after the ratings agency revised the outlook on the country's last investment grade rating to negative.





Here's a look at the series of the tweets from the Finance Minister:





Throughout history, those who wanted to change society have NOT being Conformists but Contrarians. I am on the faction of Contrarians! Slaughter and burn us at the stake!! History is on our side!! “Cry Havoc”!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020

If you cannot effect deep structural economic reforms, then game over! Stay as you are and you are down graded to Junck Status!! The consequences are dire. Your choice. Yep!! Askies!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020

You were warned and chose to ignore the wise warnings!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020

Good luck!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020

Structural Economic Reforms Inertia is frustrating. Let’s get on with it. Movement!! Many steps at a time!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020

What are critical Economic Strategic Reforms? Read the National Treasury now Government Document! Let us move Forward! Many Steps at the same Time!! Movement!! No time for procrastinating!! — Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020





