Finance Minister tweets warnings about SA's structural economic reforms
Throughout history, those who wanted to change society have NOT being Conformists but Contrarians. I am on the faction of Contrarians! Slaughter and burn us at the stake!! History is on our side!! “Cry Havoc”!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020
If you cannot effect deep structural economic reforms, then game over! Stay as you are and you are down graded to Junck Status!! The consequences are dire. Your choice. Yep!! Askies!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020
You were warned and chose to ignore the wise warnings!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020
Good luck!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020
Structural Economic Reforms Inertia is frustrating. Let’s get on with it. Movement!! Many steps at a time!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020
What are critical Economic Strategic Reforms? Read the National Treasury now Government Document! Let us move Forward! Many Steps at the same Time!! Movement!! No time for procrastinating!!— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) January 10, 2020