South African Finance Minister Tito Mboweni tweets warnings to South Africans about deep structural economic reforms. Photo: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters
DURBAN – Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in the early hours of Friday morning warned South Africans in a tweet that if deep structural economic reforms cannot be changed then the country will be stay as it is. 

The Minister in the next tweet said, "You have been warned and chose to ignore the wise warnings". 

Followed by another tweet that said, "Good luck". 

Last year November Moody's left South Africa on the brink of junk status after the ratings agency revised the outlook on the country's last investment grade rating to negative. 

Here's a look at the series of the tweets from the Finance Minister:


BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE