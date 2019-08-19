The first PCC of the new administration will sit on Tuesday. The meeting will be co-chaired by president Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza. Photo by Kopano Tlape GCIS. ​

DURBAN – The first President's Coordinating Council (PCC) of the new administration will sit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Tuesday. The council is "the engine for cooperation, collaboration, integration and coordination among the three spheres of government within the framework of a unitary state", president Cyril Ramaphosa has previously stated.

In his June 2019 State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa said the new administration would refocus the agenda of the PCC in order to sharpen and strengthen cooperative governance and implement a well-coordinated and coherent national programme of action.

According to Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Khusela Diko, Tuesday's meeting would engage on “Khawuleza”, a new district coordination model that sought to radically improve the coherence and impact of government service delivery and development.

The model focuses on 44 districts and eight metros countrywide as developmental spaces (intergovernmental relations impact zones) that will be strategic alignment platforms for all three spheres of government.

The meeting will also assess progress on the economic stimulus and recovery plan being implemented by government to secure economic stability and growth, and will discuss provincial growth and development plans.

The PCC will be co-chaired by Ramaphosa and deputy president David Mabuza.

The meeting will be attended by the minister in the presidency and the ministers of cooperative governance and traditional affairs and finance and public service and administration. Also in attendance will be premiers, executive mayors, directors-general and the leadership of the South African local government association.

African News Agency (ANA)