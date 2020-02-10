DURBAN - The changes in the local and global economy have compelled businesses in tourism to be proactive and agile in dealing with challenges and opportunities.
"Despite the headwinds currently impacting the South African tourism industry and the greater economy, the sector continues to be resilient and will gradually recover. As a country, priority should be placed on identifying pioneering ways of driving economic growth, creating jobs as well as enhancing the experience for travelers," said Charnel Kara, Tourism Specialist at FNB Business.
Kara has outlined the major trends impacting tourism this year:
Coronavirus
Disease outbreaks tend to have a major impact on the growth of the tourism sector globally, for example the severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), Ebola virus and Swine Flu.