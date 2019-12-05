The FNB/BER Building Confidence Index yesterday showed that overall sentiment rose, although there was a sharp decline among manufacturers of building materials. The index goes between zero - an indication of extreme lack of confidence - and 100, which indicates extreme positivity.
The index showed that the following respondents were satisfied with business conditions: architects, quantity surveyors, main contractors, sub-contractors, manufacturers of building materials, retailers of building materials and hardware.
However, manufacturers of building materials shed 35 points to register a level of 4 after gaining 17 index points in the previous quarter.
FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi said the underlying indicators suggested a mild improvement in activity, but off a low base.