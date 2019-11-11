The second edition of the Africa Investment Forum, kicking off in Johannesburg today, brings together project sponsors, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private investors, policy makers, private equity firms and heads of government to advance Africa's economic transformation.
Organised by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and its partners, the forum is a multi-stakeholder marketplace aimed at raising capital, advancing projects to bankable stage and accelerating financial closure of deals.
According to the AfDB, financing Africa’s development needs will require between $200billion (R3trillion) and $1.2trln yearly, of which $130bn to $170bn a year is needed for infrastructure.
Last week, South Africa was able to raise R363bn in investment commitments, and indications of a further R8bn in planned investments that are subject to either regulatory or company board approvals, at the second South Africa Investment Conference.