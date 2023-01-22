Food security a concern as chicken industry is financially choked owing to load shedding

The SA Poultry Association has issued a warning about the dire effects stage-6 load shedding is having on the chicken and chicken-egg industry. The association says the industry is being financially choked, as producers are having to spend exorbitant amounts on diesel for generators.

The extent of the energy crisis was felt late last year when one of South Africa’s favourite fast food franchises, KFC South Africa, issued a statement saying some of its restaurants had to be closed owing to load shedding. In December last year, KFC tweeted: “We are sorry, but due to the ongoing load shedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items. We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon.” We are sorry, but due to the ongoing loadshedding, some of our restaurants will be temporarily closed, while others may have limited availability on some of your favourite menu items.

We apologise for the inconvenience and will be back soon. pic.twitter.com/RTkWRQLDjO — KFC South Africa (@KFCSA) December 27, 2022 However, the chicken franchise told Business Report this week that they were back to normal operating hours, barring a few exceptions.

“KFC South Africa is dedicated to delivering on our customers’ expectations of Finger Lickin’ Good chicken every time they visit our restaurants. While load shedding had recently resulted in some minor disruptions to less than 7% of our restaurants, we are happy to confirm that we are back to normal operating hours, barring a few exceptions,” KFC told Business Report. In agriculture, the entire supply chain has been affected by load shedding. In poultry production, there are concerns that load shedding beyond stage 2 makes operations and planning challenging, as these industries require continuous power for their usual activities.

The pressures on the industry have sparked concerns about job losses as well as food security in the country, as farmers not only stand to lose livestock, but entire crops as well. Just last week, according to a tweet by the SA Poultry Association, members had to cull over 10 million 10-day-old chicks owing to constant disruptions caused by persistent load shedding. The diesel cost of slaughtering by means of generators had an estimated impact of 75c/kg on chicken prices, and the only way for businesses to recoup these expenses was by charging the consumer more.

