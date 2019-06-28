The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2019 was announced at the annual Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list for 2019 was announced yesterday at the annual Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up in association with Kingdom Business Network (KBN) at the Houghton Hotel, Johannesburg. The fifth annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, released in a Special Issue of Forbes Africa for July this year, features 120 young African change makers for the first time, with 30 finalists in each of the four categories – business, technology, creatives and sport. The annual watch-list showcases Under 30s in the driving seat of Africa’s next big start-up, creative concept, or rising business venture.

Renuka Methil the Managing Editor of Forbes Africa said, "It was the moment we had all been waiting for, unveiling the 120 innovators who are changing the old rules of the game and forging forward. The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list has over the last five years come to be a highly-respected and sought-after collection of tomorrow’s leaders today".

The event kicked-off with the major announcement by Renuka Methil, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa, which saw the four-fold Forbes Africa July cover revealed, representing each of the four 30 Under 30 categories in bright, candy inspired colours. This was then followed by the formal recognition of the 30 Under 30 list-makers in attendance.

Below are the Forbes Africa 30 UNDER 30 honorees in the business category for 2019:

1. Bruce Diale, 29, South Africa, Founder & Managing Director of Brucol Global Development

2. Terence Mathe, 29, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder of Southern Incineration Services (SISCO) PBC

3. Mariam Manack , 29, South Africa, Founder & Director of iTrain

4. Khanyisile Madonko-Nderezina, 25, Zimbabwe, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Sakhile Madonko Enterprises

5. Isaac Mbatha, 28, South Africa, Founder & Chief Executive of Sky Tents SA

6. Sadaam Suleiman, 28, Kenya, Co-Founder & Managing Director of DragonflyLimited

7. Adeniyi Omotayo, 28, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Executive of Betensured Group

8. David Kyalo, 29, Kenya, Founder & Chief Executive Koncepts & Events Ltd

9. Ogechukwu Anugo-Obah, 28, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Executive of Bodylikemilk

10. Dorn Ndlovu, 26, South Africa, Founder & Chief Executive of Entrepreneur Blue Print Africa

11. Busisiwe Mkhumbuzi, 24, South Africa, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Tshimong

12. Sydney Sam, 26, Ghana, Founder & Chief Executive of Workspace Global

13. Shirlene Nafula, 27, Kenya, Founder & Chief Executive of Crystal River Products

14. Kgahlego Rasebotsa, 29, South Africa, Founder & Director of Interior Bubble

15. Kimani Adam, 29, Kenya, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Nature Expeditions Destination Management

16. Ijeoma Balogun, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Managing Director of Redrick PR

17. Bright Jaja, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Executive of iCreate Africa

18. Jesse Carlton Happy Ndongo, 28, Cameroon, Founder of Easy Group

19. Henrich Akomolafe, 26, Nigeria, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Akotex Nigeria Limited

20. Lesego Mokae, 24, South Africa, Co-Founder of Ditsogo Projects

21. Oginni Tolulope , 29, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Executive of Transfurd Limited

22. Theo Baloyi, 29, South Africa, Founder & Chief Executive of Bathu Swag

23. Avthar Aniruth, 21, South Africa, Founder and Executive Producer of Audience Networks

24. Barbara Okereke, 28, Nigeria, Cake Designer, Founder & Managing Director of Oven Secret Limited

25. Jessica Anuna, 27, Nigeria , Founder & Chief Executive of Klasha

26. Charles Edosomwan, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Strategist of TekSight Edge Limited

27. Charmaine Mbatha, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder Millennial Business Administrators

28. Shaney Vijendranath, 29, South Africa, Co-Founder & Chief Executive of Vimage Media

29. Adetola Nola, 29, Nigeria, Founder & Chief Executive Veritasi Properties Limited

30. Caleb Stephen David, 27, South Africa, Founder & Chief Executive of Versatile Commodity Traders

Official Celebration Partner of this year’s Forbes Africa Under 30 Meet-Up, House of BNG, gifted all 120 Forbes Africa 2019 Under 30 list-makers a special bottle of House of BNG Méthode Cap Classique to toast their 2019 title with Bonang Matheba herself, doing the honours.

Attendees will also attend sessions tackling many real-world issues and opportunities,ranging from business idea generation and identifying market prospects, to ascertaining funding channels and getting first-hand advice from some of the continent’s most successful minds

The Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 edition will hit shelves on Monday, 1 July.

