DURBAN - Forbes Africa has revealed some of the inspiring names set to take to the 2019 Under 30 Meet-Up stage, to be hosted in South Africa.



The full-day event which debuted in 2018 for aspiring and inspiring young movers and shakers out to change the world, is set to take place at The Venue at The Houghton Hotel in Johannesburg on Friday, 28 June 2019. Confirmed speakers from across the continent include:



1. Mohammed Dewji, President of MeTL Group

2. Gert-Johan Coetzee, South African Fashion Designer

3. Linda Mabhena-Olagunju, Managing Director of DLO Energy Resources Group



4. Aya Chebbi, the First African Union Youth Envoy

5. Marnus Broodryk, Founder and CEO of The Beancounter

6. Sylvester Chauke, Founder of DNA Brand Architects

The names of more speakers will be revealed in the forthcoming weeks.

The day is set to tackle many practical issues and opportunities, with sessions ranging from business idea generation and identifying market prospects to identifying funding channels and getting first hand advice from some of the continent’s most successful minds.

The cover stars of the 2019 Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list will also be revealed on the day, as they join the Under 30 alumni from the previous years as well as fellow influencers and a select group of ticket holders who will connect, engage and learn from a wide range of speakers on the day, unpacking the nuances of getting ahead with peer insights from those pioneering new ideas.



The fifth annual Forbes Africa 30 Under 30 list, releasing in a Special Issue of Forbes Africa in July this year, will feature 120 young African changemakers for the first time, increasing from 90 the previous year; with 30 finalists in each of the four categories – business, technology, arts and sport.

The annual watch-list has become one of the highest-selling editions for Forbes Africa, showcasing Under 30s in the driving seat of Africa’s next big start-up, creative concept, or rising business venture.



"It’s that time of the year again, to unveil the list of the year! The July issue of Forbes Africa will unravel 120 of Africa’s most promising entrepreneurs under the age of 30. This prized pan-African list is the result of months of research and hard work sifting through thousands of entries and finalizing the best of the best in business, technology, arts and sport. I can’t wait to soak up the power and energy in that room on the day," said Methil Renuka, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa.



