DURBAN – Supermodel, Philanthropist, Activist and Cultural Innovator Naomi Campbell, will headline this year’s Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit. The summit will be hosted by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, taking place at Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre on International Women’s Day – Friday, March 8.

"We are truly honoured to be welcoming Naomi Campbell to the fourth annual Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit," said Methil Renuka, Managing Editor of Forbes Africa and Forbes Woman Africa, and host of this year’s event.

“Having established herself as a global powerhouse in fashion, Naomi Campbell has used her fame to benefit vulnerable communities, with much of her charity work also focused on the African continent. We look forward to engaging with her at this year’s ‘New Wealth Creators’ summit.”

British-born Naomi Campbell was one of five original supermodels that revolutionised the fashion industry during the 1990s. Her work on the runway has seen her grace countless magazine covers, as well as featuring in numerous television shows, music videos and films.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the British supermodel is worth $60 million. Campbell made bank through her work on the runway as well as countless magazine covers, numerous television shows, music videos and films.

Campbell is also the star and the executive producer on the reality television show The Face. The supermodel has also been the face of various international campaigns for designers like Versace, Ralph Lauren, Dolce and Gabbana and Louis Vuitton.

Naomi Campbell has used her unique position in the spotlight to draw attention to several international charities, among them the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, Made in Africa Foundation, amfAR, and Breast Health International.

Sihle Zikalala, the KwaZulu-Natal Minister for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, said: "We extend a warm welcome to this year’s headline speaker, Naomi Campbell. We look forward to engaging with her on topics that will extend the positive impact women in this country, and on the continent, are having globally.

"He added that her involvement in this event indicates the calibre of this summit, and the strides being taken by African women. We are proud to have been selected as the host venue for the fourth Forbes Woman Africa Leading Women Summit as this gives us an opportunity to showcase the incredible business opportunities and inviting natural beauty of the place we call home.”

