FSCA says it is focusing on Private Security Sector Provident Fund

THE FINANCIAL Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said last week in response to various media reports on the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSSPF), that while it does not release its investigation reports to the public, in line with the Financial Sector Regulation Act “that the matter is receiving due attention”.

It said the FSCA had conducted a supervisory on-site inspection of the PSSPF on November, 29, 2017. Following its findings from the supervisory on-site inspection, the Fsca had made an application for the appointment of curators to take control of the business of the PSSPF and, ultimately with the agreement of the PSSPF, appointed statutory managers to the board of the fund on September, 21, 2018, in terms of the Financial Institutions (Protection of Funds) Act.