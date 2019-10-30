DURBAN - Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, on Wednesday, delivered his Medium-term Budget Policy Statement to South Africa in Parliament.
In his address the Finance Minister focused on state-owned enterprises as well as the South African Reserve Bank, fiscal framework, revenue performance and outlook and e-tolls.
Government has announced a comprehensive set of structural reforms for Eskom and the energy sector, which we are supporting with R230 billion over the next 10 years.
According to Mboweni, South African Airways is unlikely ever to generate sufficient cash flow to sustain operations in its current configuration.
However, the Minister later announced that there are conversations involving SAA and potential equity partners.