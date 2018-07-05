DURBAN - South African cricketing icon Hashim Amla together with Saxony Developments, a South African property developer, have launched a luxury property development on the North Coast of KwaZulu-Natal.





The new luxury property development which is called Saxony Sibaya is located inside of the upcoming Sibaya Coastal Precinct and is worth R600 million.





The Saxony Sibaya has 100 luxury apartments, that consists of 2 and 3 bedrooms as well as stunning 3 and 4 bedroom penthouses. An extra added benefit is the private outdoor living spaces for each unit.





The development's terraces have been designed with spacious living in mind and the use of glass and stack doors creates open and larges areas that invites nature into each home.





The interiors of the apartments are fashioned with superior finishes and fixtures.





The Saxony Sibaya also houses a fully-equipped gym with a his and hers steam room and sauna. Also available at Saxony Sibaya are domestic quarters or storage space, a clubhouse, a braai area, a cascading pool and an open recreational area including a kids play zone.





On investing in Saxony Sibaya, Amla said, "Throughout my career, I have been exposed to some great investment opportunities, and it is in recent times that I’ve realised that the best investment returns come from off-plan residential developments."





Amla added that he jumped at the opportunity to invest in the Sibaya Coastal Precinct and to partner with one of South Africa’s leading property developers, Saxony Developments.



