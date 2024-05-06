Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Independent Online | Business Report
Search IOL
IOLBusiness ReportCompaniesEconomyEnergyMarketsEntrepreneursJobsInternationalBudgetWindow on China
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Monday, May 6, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

GEPF, Concor Holdings deal passes first competition hurdle

The Competition Commission on Friday recommended that the Competition Tribunal gave the go-ahead for the Government Employees Pension Fund to acquire Concor Holdings, but with conditions.

The Competition Commission on Friday recommended that the Competition Tribunal gave the go-ahead for the Government Employees Pension Fund to acquire Concor Holdings, but with conditions.

Published 1h ago

Share

THE Competition Commission on Friday recommended that the Competition Tribunal gave the go-ahead for the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) to acquire Concor Holdings, but with conditions.

The proposed transaction did not raise public interest concerns.

The GEPF is represented by the Public Investment Corporation. The GEPF is statutorily mandated to manage and administer pensions and other benefits for government employees in South Africa.

The primary target firm is Concor Holdings, which is jointly controlled by the following shareholders: Southern Palace Group of Companies; Nicasio; the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF); and the GEPF.

Concor is primarily active in mining, and infrastructure construction.

The Competition Commission said that to address confidentiality and information exchange concerns, the GEPF shall ensure that its appointments of directors to the board of Concor would not also represent the GEPF on the boards of competitors of the Concor.

BUSINESS REPORT

Related Topics:

South AfricaGDPFree Market EconomyNational GovernmentFinancebusinessConstruction