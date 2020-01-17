Mining production figures from Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) released yesterday indicated that platinum’s by-products palladium and rhodium, which make up 23.7percent of the mining basket, fell sharply by 13.5percent year-on-year, contributing a negative 3.6percentage points to overall production. Iron ore was at a negative 7.5percent output and accounted for -0.7points, similar to coal’s negative 2.8percent decline.
This all accounted for a seasonally adjusted mining production decline of 0.9percent in the three months ended November 2019, compared with the previous three months.
Investec Economist Lara Hodes in a note said November’s reading was notably below consensus expectations of a negative 0.2percent year-on-year, reflecting an increasingly strained mining sector, facing a myriad of challenges.
Hodes pointed out that specifically, unpredictable electricity supply continues to undermine operational efficacy, while the constrained global demand for industrial metals weighs on South Africa’s export potential.