Gold-standard senior living in demand in Western Cape

Deciding where and how to live out one’s senior years is something we all have to do. It can be complex and daunting, especially with so many options available. Yet, it doesn’t have to be. According to Barry Kaganson, CEO of Auria Senior Living, the only real option worth considering is a continuing care retirement community (CCRC) – the most modern and comprehensive living option for seniors.

Inspired by global best practice, Auria develops, owns and manages a portfolio of CCRCs in South Africa. CCRCs are communities that offer a full continuum of senior care ranging from independent living to assisted living, memory care and frail care, within one environment that ensures independence and quality of life. “The traditional concept of a ‘retirement village’ or ‘old age home’ is no longer appealing to today’s older adults,” says Kaganson. “Modern senior living communities are attractive places where older adults – retired or not – can still enjoy an unrestricted quality of life, in an engaging environment with hospitality and lifestyle services, which is supportive of their changing needs.” The continuing care retirement community will offer will offer approximately 210 residential units. Picture: Supplied

The advantage of a CCRC is that residents can move in as fully independent and can enjoy all the lifestyle amenities and extensive activities on offer. Should your needs change, you have all the assistance you require without having to relocate again. Such communities offer life enhancements for older adults on a daily basis. They offer the opportunity to connect with other residents, staff and even volunteers. Group activities such as clubs, outings or socials promote much-needed social interaction and opportunities to exercise. Recent years have seen a growth in the trend towards relocating to places which offer a more relaxed lifestyle, and many parts of the Western Cape are proving attractive to people at all stages of life looking to ‘semigrate’. With this in mind, Auria recently acquired Woodside Village in Rondebosch and has embarked on an extensive upgrade and redevelopment process in order to bring it in line with the quality of other communities in the Auria portfolio.

Residents can enjoy all the lifestyle amenities and extensive activities on offer Woodside, including a restaurant and library. Picture: Supplied Through the implementation of international best practice and a rigorous commitment to ensuring that residents enjoy their best quality of life, every single day, Auria has already received both international and local recognition. The communities of San Sereno and Melrose Manor in Gauteng have won numerous international awards. Woodside will offer approximately 210 residential units set on a 9ha property. The communal areas will comprise a state-of-the-art wellness centre, a cinema, a restaurant and a coffee shop, among other things.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to bring exceptional quality of life and a strong sense of community to Woodside. Our aim in developing every senior living community is to make it a living destination of choice – somewhere that people of any age would want to live for its high quality lifestyle and amenities,” says Kaganson. The waiting list for Woodside is already extensive, proving that there is no shortage of demand. “We believe that your later years should be defined by choice, and not by compromise. Senior living communities can provide great peace of mind for residents and their families alike, and should be a first choice rather than a default option,” says Kaganson. “Gold-standard CCRCs internationally have demonstrated that with the correct balance of assistance and independence, seniors can continue to live an enhanced and high-quality life.”

Picture: Supplied About Auria Senior Living Auria Senior Living (Auria) develops, owns and manages a portfolio of senior living communities throughout South Africa. Auria is setting a new benchmark in continuing-care community living for the over-70s, providing for the intellectual, emotional, social and physical needs of its residents, in attractive and well-located environments.

Residents can enjoy all the lifestyle amenities and extensive activities on offer Woodside, including a restaurant and library. Picture: Supplied Auria Senior Living’s current portfolio includes the award-winning San Sereno in Bryanston; the magnificently revamped Melrose Manor in Melrose; the recently acquired Woodside Village in Rondebosch and two new purpose-built communities: Royal View, a 122 apartment senior living development on the Royal Johannesburg and Kensington golf course in Sandringham and Coral Cove, a breath-taking senior living community at Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate on the shores of Sheffield Beach, KwaZulu-Natal North Coast.