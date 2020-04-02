Google searches for business loans surge by 317 percent amid Covid-19 pandemic

CAPE TOWN – Global interest in business loans has risen on the search engine Google with queries rising up by a whopping 317 percent between the first week of April 2019 and the comparable period in 2020, according to data gathered by Learnbonds.com. Learnbonds.com reported that from a geographical point of view, Jamaicans were the most interested in a business loan with a Google search popularity score of 100. South Africa came second with a score of 59 followed by Nigeria with a score of 56. Other countries with more interest in business loans include Australia (54), Singapore (49), India (47 ), New Zealand (43), UK (42) Pakistan (42) and the United States (40). The country’s small businesses have been dealt a rather bad hand with South Africa being in a technical recession, the Moody’s downgrade to sub-investment grade and the impact of Covid-19 particularly on travel and tourism. The disruption brought on by the coronavirus pandemic has left many small, micro- and medium- sized enterprises (SMMEs) across the world uncertain about their future.

According to the Learnbonds.com data, most months saw interest in the subject remain largely constant with an average popularity score of 25. However, a notable spike was witnessed from the second week of March 2020 when the score reached 30. During this period, the Coronavirus pandemic had begun taking a toll on many businesses across the globe.

Learnbonds.com reported that in the third week of March, the popularity score significantly rose by 90 percent to 57. “During the last week of March, the score was 89. By the first week of April 2020, the searches had achieved the peak popularity of 100 representing a 317 percent growth from a year ago. During a similar period last year, the score was 24.”

With the current pandemic, most businesses are looking for a bailout to remain in operation for the next few months. “Most businesses usually seek loans in circumstances when they don't have enough liquid reserves to sustain expenses for the short term period. The loans are meant for emergencies just like the Covid-19 pandemic.”

In a sign of support for SMMEs, communities and the economy, Absa announced on Thursday that it had partnered with the South African Future Trust (SAFT) to administer the disbursement of funds to SMME employees whose income would be impacted in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The SAFT was established by Nicky and Jonathan Oppenheimer who pledged R1 billion to mitigate the economic effects of the Covid-19 crisis by protecting jobs during this time.

