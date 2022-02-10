Google unpacks its support for non-profits and small business in the country

Tech giant Google yesterday unpacked its support for start-ups, small business and non-profits in a bid to accelerate digital transformation and help South Africa’s economy recover. Google South Africa country director Dr Alistair Mokoena said non-profit organisations had tapped into $6.5 million (about R101m) in Google.org grants to bolster their work supporting under-served black youth, SMMEs and women, with skills and knowledge to improve their livelihoods.

“We are here for the long-term, and our investments and programmes are geared to support this,” Mokoena said Non-profits had been deeply impacted by the pandemic, said Google, which announced it was awarding $500 000 in grant funding and training to the Gift of the Givers and Food for Life South Africa to support them in their economic recovery. Start-ups in South Africa had the potential to unlock a myriad job opportunities for South Africans.

Google for Startups Black Founders Fund in Africa Program had selected 50 top Black-led technology start-ups locally and across the continent to join the programme. They would receive $50m in funding to help spur their growth as part of a broader Africa Investment Fund plan launched last year. In the coming months, Google, in collaboration with Kiva and a financial service provider, would be disbursing $3m in loans to qualifying small businesses in South Africa, it said. [email protected]