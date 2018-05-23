JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Public Enterprises, Pravin Gordhan on Thursday announced changes to the boards of various State Owned Enterprises (SOEs).





The announcement follows a meeting of Cabinet held in Cape Town on 23 May where the appointments were confirmed. The Minister will also address other developments in SOCs within the portfolio.





Last week Gordhan said he would work to "recapture" South Africa's debt-laded state-owned companies after years in which they were milked of billion of rands by politically connected businessmen.

"We will work to 're-capture' the state-owned companies, putting in place strong and ethical boards, re-establishing good governance. We will ensure that, the companies function in line with their mandates, and halt the vicious looting and theft," he said in his department's budget vote speech, in a word play on state capture, shorthand for corruption linked to mainly the Gupta family.



