



Gordhan announced a new board for SA Express earlier today and said, "An intervention team, the technical support team and the new board will work together to bring stability to the airline."





Tryphosa Ramano is chairperson, of the board which includes Ronald Lamola, Thulani Kgomo, Thandiwe January-McLean, Kugan Thaver, Bongisiwe Mpondo, Hlengiwe Thandeka Makhathini, Thabi Leoka and Ahmed Bassa. The term of the former board expired on May 21.

Gordhan said at a media briefing in Cape Town he was compelled to send in an intervention team last week to find out what was happening at the airline following the suspension of several executive managers on allegations of corruption.





Gordhan revealed that within four days of starting work, his intervention team had discovered two 'dodgy' contracts.





According to reports, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) said that it has suspended South African Express’s operating permits, grounding all its planes from today.

In a statement, the aviation authority said it has suspended the state-owned airline’s air operator’s certificate, its aircraft maintenance organisation approvals and the certificates of airworthiness of nine of its 21 aircraft.





- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE

JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan revealed on Thursday that SA Express paid R5.7 million to Trillian Capital without following proper processes.