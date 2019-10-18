CAPE TOWN – The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies and co-ordinator of Government’s 4IR programme Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, in partnership with MICT Seta, has launched a pilot skills development programme in its commitment to create one million new jobs by 2030.
President Ramaphosa has appointed the 4IR commission to address, among other things, the skills gaps to future proof South Africa’s economy and reduce youth unemployment, a challenge part due to technological disruption and structural inequalities.
The pilot phase of the project aims to train and equip 1000 unemployed youth with the 4IR ICT skills necessary to secure learnerships, employment and ultimately, start new businesses.
The skills development programme has been segmented into seven streams: Data Science, Digital Content Production, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Drone Piloting, 3D Printing and Software Development. The 3D Printing and Software Development stream was recently launched at the University of Johannesburg.
Over and above the core technical skills to be acquired, this intake of 259 learners from Gauteng and Mpumalanga will now be exposed to work readiness programmes and entrepreneurship skills.