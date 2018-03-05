CAPE TOWN - According to Statistics South Africa's (StatsSA's) General Household Survey of 2017, only 17 in 100 South African's have medical insurance.
Government then has to provide medical assistance to over 45 million individuals who do not have medical cover.
Take a look at which province government spends the most on medical expenditure.
StatsSA revealed that the Northern Cape spent the most on healthcare for the 2015/2016 year at R4 082 per person. The Western Cape ranked in second for spending on average of R3 332 per person.
The Free State comes in third by spending R3 723, Kwa-Zulu Natal spends R3 527 per person, the Gauteng Province spends R3 523 and the Eastern Cape spends R3 046 per person.
Notably, the Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga Province all spend below R3 000 on healthcare per person.
Picture: Provincial government spending on healthcare per person. (Stats SA).
Meanwhile, healthcare plans have been unaffected by tax hikes in the 2018 budget speech.
The current medical aid tax credits are only safe for now but this may change in the long run.
Business Tech provides the cheapest and most expensive medical aid schemes, using data from Informed Healthcare Solutions (IHS) medical aid data portal.
Below is a list of the cheapest medical aid plans across 5 categories: hospital plans, hospital plans with savings, day-to-day cover, GP networks plans, and comprehensive coverage.
Hospital plans
Plan Cost for principle member
Discovery KeyCare Core R792 – R1 525
Discovery Essential Smart R1 180
Momentum Custom Option 1 R1 366
Discovery Essential Delta Core R1 417
FedHealth EntryZone R1 424
Bonitas BonEssential R1 604
Discovery Coastal Core R1 610
Discovery Classic Smart R1 647
Resolution Health Hospital Plan R1 720
MediHelp Dimension Prime 1 R1 728
Discovery Essential Core R1 773
Momentum Custom Option 2 R1 885
FedHealth Maxima Core R2 082
Discovery Classic Core R2 064
Hospital Plan with Savings
These plans are the same as the above, but provide members with a limited savings account for day-to-day use.
Plan Cost for principle member
MediHelp Unify R2 088
Discovery Coastal Saver R2 160
Discovery Essential Saver R2 203
Discovery Delta Saver R2 214
MedHelp Dimension Prime 2 R2 310
Bonitas BonSave R2 304
Discovery Classic Saver R2 773
MediShield MediSaver R2 850
FedHealth Maxima Standard R3 310
Momentum Extender Option 1 R4 129
Resolution Health Millenium R4 660
Momentum Extender Option 2 R5 113
Hospital Plans with Day to Day Cover
These plans are the same as the above, but come with annual limits for day-to-day use, which fall away and are renewed at the end of each year.
Plan Cost for principle member
MediShield MediValue R1 680
Momentum Incentive Option 1 R1 834
Bonitas Primary R2 076
FedHealth Maxima Saver R2 259
Resolution Health Progressive Flex R2 365
FedHealth Maxima Basis R2 722
Momentum Incentive Option 2 R2 737
MediShield MediPlus R2 817
MediHelp Dimension Prime 3 R2 940
Bonitas Standard R3 265
GP Network Plan
These plans are designed for younger members entering the market for the first time.
Plan Cost for principle member
Momentum Ingwe R759 – R1 90
Discovery KeyCare Access R697 – R2 018
Discovery KeyCare Plus R990 – R2 064
MediHelp Necesse R474 – R2 076
Comprehensive Medical Aid
These are the top-tier schemes that typically have unlimited hospital cover, and comprehensive day-to-day benefits.
Plan Cost for principle member
Discovery Classic Priority R3 214
FedHealth Maxima Standard R3 310
Discovery Essential Comprehensive R4 102
MediHelp Dimension Elite R4 272
Discovery Classic Delta Comprehensive R4 398
FedHealth Maxima Exec R4 805
Discovery Classic Comprehensive R4 882
Bonitas Bon Comprehensive R5 774
Discovery Executive R5 950
