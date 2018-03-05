CAPE TOWN - According to Statistics South Africa's (StatsSA's) General Household Survey of 2017, only 17 in 100 South African's have medical insurance.

Government then has to provide medical assistance to over 45 million individuals who do not have medical cover.

Take a look at which province government spends the most on medical expenditure.

StatsSA revealed that the Northern Cape spent the most on healthcare for the 2015/2016 year at R4 082 per person. The Western Cape ranked in second for spending on average of R3 332 per person.

The Free State comes in third by spending R3 723, Kwa-Zulu Natal spends R3 527 per person, the Gauteng Province spends R3 523 and the Eastern Cape spends R3 046 per person.

Notably, the Limpopo, North West and Mpumalanga Province all spend below R3 000 on healthcare per person.

Picture: Provincial government spending on healthcare per person. (Stats SA).

Meanwhile, healthcare plans have been unaffected by tax hikes in the 2018 budget speech.

The current medical aid tax credits are only safe for now but this may change in the long run.

Business Tech provides the cheapest and most expensive medical aid schemes, using data from Informed Healthcare Solutions (IHS) medical aid data portal.

Below is a list of the cheapest medical aid plans across 5 categories: hospital plans, hospital plans with savings, day-to-day cover, GP networks plans, and comprehensive coverage.

Hospital plans

Plan Cost for principle member

Discovery KeyCare Core R792 – R1 525

Discovery Essential Smart R1 180

Momentum Custom Option 1 R1 366

Discovery Essential Delta Core R1 417

FedHealth EntryZone R1 424

Bonitas BonEssential R1 604

Discovery Coastal Core R1 610

Discovery Classic Smart R1 647

Resolution Health Hospital Plan R1 720

MediHelp Dimension Prime 1 R1 728

Discovery Essential Core R1 773

Momentum Custom Option 2 R1 885

FedHealth Maxima Core R2 082

Discovery Classic Core R2 064





Hospital Plan with Savings

These plans are the same as the above, but provide members with a limited savings account for day-to-day use.

Plan Cost for principle member

MediHelp Unify R2 088

Discovery Coastal Saver R2 160

Discovery Essential Saver R2 203

Discovery Delta Saver R2 214

MedHelp Dimension Prime 2 R2 310

Bonitas BonSave R2 304

Discovery Classic Saver R2 773

MediShield MediSaver R2 850

FedHealth Maxima Standard R3 310

Momentum Extender Option 1 R4 129

Resolution Health Millenium R4 660

Momentum Extender Option 2 R5 113





Hospital Plans with Day to Day Cover

These plans are the same as the above, but come with annual limits for day-to-day use, which fall away and are renewed at the end of each year.

Plan Cost for principle member

MediShield MediValue R1 680

Momentum Incentive Option 1 R1 834

Bonitas Primary R2 076

FedHealth Maxima Saver R2 259

Resolution Health Progressive Flex R2 365

FedHealth Maxima Basis R2 722

Momentum Incentive Option 2 R2 737

MediShield MediPlus R2 817

MediHelp Dimension Prime 3 R2 940

Bonitas Standard R3 265





GP Network Plan

These plans are designed for younger members entering the market for the first time.

Plan Cost for principle member

Momentum Ingwe R759 – R1 90

Discovery KeyCare Access R697 – R2 018

Discovery KeyCare Plus R990 – R2 064

MediHelp Necesse R474 – R2 076





Comprehensive Medical Aid

These are the top-tier schemes that typically have unlimited hospital cover, and comprehensive day-to-day benefits.

Plan Cost for principle member

Discovery Classic Priority R3 214

FedHealth Maxima Standard R3 310

Discovery Essential Comprehensive R4 102

MediHelp Dimension Elite R4 272

Discovery Classic Delta Comprehensive R4 398

FedHealth Maxima Exec R4 805

Discovery Classic Comprehensive R4 882

Bonitas Bon Comprehensive R5 774

Discovery Executive R5 950

