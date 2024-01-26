Harmony remains on track to meet higher end of full-year production guidance

Gold mining firm Harmony said in a statement yesterday that it remained on track to meet the higher end of full-year production guidance. Total gold production for the six months ended December 31, 2023, of financial year 2024 was between 820 000 ounces and 835 000 ounces – an increase of between 12% and 14% compared with the prior comparative period.

As a result, all-in-sustaining costs (AISC) for the first half of the financial year would be between R830 000/kg to R855 000/kg, which was below the guided AISC of R975 000/kg. Harmony said the production increase was driven by the South African underground recovered grades exceeding the upper end of the guided 5.60 to 5.75g/t in the first half, driven mainly by its high-grade operations at Mponeng and Moab Khotsong. Also contributing was a strong performance by the South African surface-source operations as well as an excellent operational performance from Hidden Valley in Papua New Guinea.

Meanwhile, guidance for the 2024 financial year remained unchanged at the upper end of 1 380 000 to 1 480 000 ounces of gold and gold equivalents, at an AISC of below R975 000/kg. Harmony said underground recovered grade guidance also remained unchanged at between 5.60 to 5.75g/t. “Our CEO, Peter Steenkamp, will be presenting at the Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, which takes place from 5 to 8 February 2024. This presentation will be available on the Harmony website on Wednesday, 7 February 2024,” Harmony said.