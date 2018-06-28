CAPE TOWN - The Hawks reportedly received new instructions from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding the corruption case which former Gauteng Health MEC, Brian Hlongwa is embroiled in.

According to the Hawks, an investigation into the corruption allegations was also never closed, reports Eyewitness News.

Hangwani Mulaudzi from the Hawks reportedly said that the matter is given attention to and the docket will be handed to the NPA for a decision.

On June 21, twelve public servants and politicians, including Hlongwa and current ANC chief whip in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature, and 10 private sector companies have been implicated in corruption worth R1.2 billion in the Gauteng Department of Health between January 2006 and May 2010.

Details of the corruption are contained in a report by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) released today by health activist and social justice non profit organisation Section27, Treatment Action Campaign and Corruption Watch.

The report was handed to former President Jacob Zuma in March last year, seven years after he issued the proclamation ordering the investigation, with the report released to Section27 last month following a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application.

Criminal matters identified in the SIU investigation against a number of department officials, including Hlongwa; former director of executive support programme management (ESPM) Dr Obakeng Mookeletsi; former chief operating officer and special adviser to Hlongwa, Dr Abdul Rahman; former director of ICT Ms Mosupi; and former chief director supply chain management Valdis Ramaano were referred to the South Gauteng Director of Public Prosecutions for contraventions of the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

Five of the 10 matters that were referred to the SIU for investigation involve 3P Consulting, which went into liquidation, with the SIU investigation highlighting how 3P Consulting sought to capture the Gauteng Health Department by providing kickbacks, luxury trips and other corrupt benefits to senior politicians, including Hlongwa.

During the period of the investigation, 3P Consulting seconded 20 of its staff members to key positions within the department, including a Mr Meso, who was seconded as acting chief financial officer and approved payments to 3P Consulting.

READ MORE: R1.2bn worth of corruption uncovered in Gauteng Department of Health

ALSO READ: DA launches 'Hlongwa monitor' over alleged corruption

TOP STORY: Cristiano Ronaldo made R1.4 billion this past year

- BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE