JOHANNESBURG - South Africa must guard against the commercial production of hemp and cannabis interferring with food security, agricultural association Agri SA warned on Thursday.
In his state of the nation address in Parliament last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa said his government would this year open up and regulate the commercial use of hemp products, providing opportunities for small-scale farmers.
He said it would formulate policy on the use of cannabis products for medicinal purposes to build the industry in line with global trends, and that the relevant ministers would soon announce the regulatory steps.
On Thursday, Agri SA said the government must consider the entire value chain when designing policy for the farming of both cannabis and hemp, especially since the focus was on small-scale farmers.
"These farmers might not necessarily have access to all the inputs necessary to ensure a successful crop, including but not limited to fertilisers and water," the association said.