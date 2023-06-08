IIEGA: a global initiative aiming to drive transformative governance

Renowned businessman and Honorary Consul-General of Georgia in Johannesburg, Roger Latchman, CCEP-I, and alumnus of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA), has announced the launch of a groundbreaking global initiative - the International Institute for Ethical Governance and Accountability (IIEGA). This initiative aims to drive transformative governance practices that foster transparency, integrity, and sustainable development worldwide.

The IIEGA recognises the need for a proactive and innovative approach to governance that goes beyond traditional notions. ‘’Transformative governance lies at the heart of our mission,’’ said Latchman. ‘’We envision a world where governance practices actively drive positive change, address complex challenges, and promote inclusivity and sustainability.’’

As a catalyst for transformative governance, the IIEGA has established a network of Centres of Excellence for Ethical Governance and Accountability, housed in prestigious universities around the world. These centres serve as dynamic hubs for research, capacity building, and knowledge exchange. Through strategic partnerships and collaboration with leading academic institutions, the IIEGA aims to cultivate a global network of experts, practitioners, and thought leaders dedicated to advancing transformative governance practices.

The IIEGA recognises that transformative governance is a collective endeavour that requires engagement from diverse stakeholders. It will collaborate with international bodies such as the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the World Bank, the World Economic Forum (WEF), the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA), and the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) to foster multi-stakeholder collaborations, share best practices, and leverage collective expertise. In addition to promoting transformative governance across sectors, the IIEGA intends to engage with industry sectors, especially those that have faced lapses in ethical governance and accountability.

By partnering with global industry sector organisations and sharing relevant case studies, the IIEGA seeks to drive systemic change and foster a culture of integrity within these sectors. ‘’The International Institute for Ethical Governance and Accountability is committed to driving transformative governance practices worldwide,’’ stated Latchman. ‘’Through research, capacity building, and strategic partnerships, we aim to empower individuals and institutions to become catalysts for change, fostering transparent, accountable, and sustainable societies.’’