Illegal vehicle imports siphoning billions from fiscus, dealers association warns

The National Automobile Dealers Association (Nada) said that the South African fiscus is losing billions of rand in potential income in the form of taxes and levies due to the illegal importation of motor vehicles. Nada said that a recent estimate revealed that there are hundreds of thousands of these illegally imported vehicles operating on local roads.

“If these buyers had bought new or used vehicles through official channels instead of illegal imports, and paid annual licence fees, the benefits to the fiscus would have been huge, considering how long this practice has been going on,” Nada said. A total of 540 000 vehicles with foreign registration plates have been sighted on South African roads during the past five years using a Vehicle Intelligence Data System (Vids). “This is a sizeable number considering the official vehicle parc in South Africa is made up of about 13 million vehicles. There are further shocking statistics related to these illegal vehicle imports, such as the fact that 220 000 vehicles brought in through South African ports have never been exported to the neighbouring countries they were intended for, while a further 214 000 entered South Africa across a border more than 12 months ago and have not returned to their country of registration,” national director of Nada, Gary McCraw, said on Monday.

“Parc” is a European term for all registered vehicles within a defined geographic region. “It is also calculated that the problem continues unabated with more than an estimated 50 000 vehicles joining the illegal vehicle parc each year. These illegal imports are vehicles imported from another country through channels other than those of the manufacturer or official distributor. Generally, these are used vehicles,” McCraw said. Used vehicles may not be brought into South Africa for sale, but may be imported via a South African port with the intention of exporting them to a neighbouring country, and this is where loopholes are found.

“There are strong regulations in place regarding the importation of pre-owned vehicles or used parts, but unfortunately there is little control over so-called illegal imports that come into the country through a multitude of border posts,” Nada said. Strict control measures in South Africa ensure only a limited number of legal import permits for used vehicles are issued annually. These are for immigrants, residents and nationals returning to South Africa specially adapted vehicles for those with physical disabilities, vehicles inherited by South African citizens and nationals as well as vintage and collectors’ cars and racing cars.

Except for special cases, left-hand drive cars are not permitted to enter the country. Vids is a web-based platform that receives vehicle sightings from hundreds of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras countrywide. The main use of this data is to track vehicles that have been stolen, not paid for, or used for criminal activities. Each vehicle sighting is stored with the GPS co-ordinates, date-time stamp, and an image of the actual vehicle.