INTERNATIONAL - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday lowered its growth forecasts for the South African economy in 2020 and 2021, citing structural constraints and deteriorating public finances.
The IMF now sees the economy growing at 0.8% this year, down from a previous forecast for 1.1% growth, and 1.0% in 2021, down from an earlier prediction for 1.4% growth.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tried to revive Africa’s most industrialised economy after a decade of slow growth, but he has found it hard to push through much-needed reforms and rein in rapidly rising debt levels.