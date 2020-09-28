Insurance industry shows resilience amid Covid-19

CAPE TOWN - KPMG has said that the country’s insurance industry was financially healthy last year and had shown resilience in weathering Covid-19 this year.

The auditing firm said in its South African Insurance Industry Survey that the pandemic had, however, forced the industry to reassess the risks it faces, adopt new ways of operating and accelerate its shift to digitisation.

KPMG said the industry reported gross written premiums (GWP) of R110.6 billion in 2019 – a 7.6 percent increase from the recorded performance in 2018. It said the top five companies that realised the growth were Santam, Hollard, Old Mutual Insure, Guardrisk and Renasa. The overall claims (loss) ratio was 58.9 percent from 55.3 percent in 2018.

KPMG partner for financial services Pierre Fourie said: “A further feature was the focus on reducing the cost of business and improvements in value of new business margins, seen at Momentum Metropolitan, Liberty and Sanlam. Loyalty programmes have become the norm rather than the exception with the introduction of the Old Mutual programme and improvements to the programmes of Liberty, Momentum Metropolitan and Discovery.”

The survey analysed the 2019 financial results of 33 short-term insurers, 18 life insurers and eight reinsurers. It also provides a range of expert insights into industry trends and challenges, globally and in South Africa. It said the insurers embedded value, which reflects expected profitability from existing policies plus current net worth, was: Old Mutual R72.3bn, Discovery R71.2bn, Sanlam R60.2bn, Momentum Metropolitan R41.2bn and Liberty R34.4bn.