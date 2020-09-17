Interest rates allow property market to remain active

JOHANNESBURG - Following a streak of interest rates cuts, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has announced no further relief for South African debt holders today by keeping the repo rate at 3.5%, leaving the prime lending rate at 7%.

According to Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa, Adrian Goslett, the MPC acted prudently by cutting interest rates at previous meetings.

“As things stand, their previous cuts have already generated increased appetite in the first-time buyers’ market and has also increased activity within the property market in general. Keeping interest rates stable following these cuts will allow market activity to continue as it has been which will hopefully lead to further market recovery,” Goslett said.

For those who can afford to do so, Goslett encourages buyers to enter the property market while interest rates are still low.

“The way home loan repayments are structured, for the first five to ten years of the loan, bond holders are paying off more in interest charges than on the capital amount. Purchasing a home now means that buyers will benefit from the historically low interest rates during the interest-heavy portion of their home loan. This will result in substantial savings for these bond holders,” Goslett added.