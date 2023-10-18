International and regional marketing is part of tourism master plan

The Department of Tourism will continue implementing regional and international tourism marketing campaigns to position South Africa as a viable tourism destination. This is one of the seven strategic interventions in the Tourism Sector Master Plan which was gazetted on Friday by the Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, after the conversion of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan.

De Lille yesterday, Tuesday, said the Master plan was aimed to galvanise industry, labour and government to collectively act on a shared vision, identify priorities, and deliver economic activity and jobs for all South Africans. “The pillars and strategic interventions of the Tourism Sector Recovery Plan have been adopted for the Master Plan and therefore the effective implementation of the Plan will be anchored on seven Strategic Interventions supported by catalytic programmes with specific actions, time frames and an indication of those responsible for implementing each action,” De Lille said. “The successful implementation and resourcing of the Master Plan is dependent on the commitment of all stakeholders to adopt an integrated approach in implementing the identified strategic interventions and actions. This requires sound and effective governance structures and processes that manage and support tourism which the Master Plan has outlined.”

The Master Plan is anchored on three interlinked pillars or strategic themes of protecting and rejuvenating supply, reigniting demand and strengthening the industry for long term sustainability. The key interventions speak to executing a global marketing programme to reignite international demand, over and above stimulating domestic demand through targeted initiatives and campaigns. The Master plan also calls for the implementation of norms and standards for safe operations across the value chain to enable safe travel and to rebuild traveller confidence, and support for the protection of core tourism infrastructure and assets.

De Lille said the successful implementation of the plan will, in part, depend on a set of enablers for growth whose implementation was beyond the Department of Tourism and the tourism industry in general. She said these included the formation of targeted, strategic partnerships between the government and industry; partnership with relevant departments to ensure improved travel facilitation through the implementation of e-visas, tourist safety, airlift capacity, quicker turnaround times in the processing of tour operator licences, and stimulation of domestic demand through government consumption expenditure. Due to its multiplier effect, labour intensity, and value chain that creates significant employment opportunities, tourism is recognised as a priority sector of the South African economy.

Southern Africa Tourism Services Association CEO David Frost applauded de Lille for her commitment to collaborating with the private sector and fostering strategic partnerships that will drive South African Tourism forward. Frost said it was essential that we rally behind a common goal: positioning South Africa as the ultimate destination of choice and cementing traveller confidence in its ability to consistently provide top-tier tourism services and products. “Several readily achievable opportunities for growth exist, acting as catalysts for the expansion of our tourism industry. SATSA is encouraged to see that these opportunities are detailed within the Tourism Sector Masterplan,” Frost said.