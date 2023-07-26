Investing in science and technology crucial if SA is to thrive

An analysis of the history of empires, and successful nations in general, shows that the primary reason for their success was scientific discoveries and technological innovations. From the Egyptian Empire to the Roman and British empires, scientific knowledge and the innovative genius of engineers to find practical applications and socially beneficial use of such scientific knowledge led to the phenomenal development strides that these nations made.

The Ottoman Empire, the Han Dynasty and the Mongol empires are some of the other powerful empires in history whose success had a lot to do with science and engineering. Their technological innovations led to unprecedented infrastructure development, economic boom and geopolitical power. Yes, real economic growth and geopolitical power stems from scientific and technological prowess. As an example, let’s consider the origins of the British empire and the circumstances that led to the small island dominating two-thirds of world trade at one point in time. In the 17th and 18th century, great scientists like Michael Faraday formulated the laws of electromagnetism. Sir Isaac Newton wrote the laws of motion. Scientists such as James Joule and Sadi Carnot discovered the laws of thermodynamics. Engineers Thomas Newcomen, James Watt (from whom the kW and MW that you hear people talk about emanate) used the scientific laws of motion and thermodynamics to develop steam engines.

Engineer George Stephenson’s innovations led to the adaptation of the original steam engines and the commercial success of railway trains. While the world was using donkeys and camels to transport people and cargo, the Brits could carry 1 000 times more cargo, over longer distances, in a fraction of the time. The steam engines and other related innovations made their way into ships as well. The British Navy soon became the most powerful and feared navy in the world. While everyone else was using sails on their ship, and relying on wind for propulsion and navigation, the Brits could travel anywhere, at any time, faster than anybody, whether the wind was blowing. At the manufacturing level, they mechanised operations that were manual and slow. For example, the first industrial knitting machines were built in England. While a woman in India would take two weeks to knit a jersey, the Brits could produce 100 jerseys a day. The world simply could not compete. The developments led to Britain’s industrial and military prowess.

In no time, Britain became the richest country in the world. It had some of the best infrastructure in the world. The quality of life of the Brits was also the best in the world. This economic wealth, the infrastructure, the industrial capacity, combined with its unmatched military power, led to Britain becoming the dominant superpower in world politics. And it all began with science and engineering. (I am well aware of the tragedies and human suffering caused by some of the empires. I certainly do not condone those atrocities. However, that is not the point of this article). Infrastructure to grow an economy We, in South Africa, may not be trying to build an empire, but we do need to build a viable economy, feed and educate our citizens, create jobs, build infrastructure and maintain it. Infrastructure is an important part of our private and social lives. From when we wake up in the morning, we flip a switch to get light, heat our stoves to make breakfast and so on. Electrical infrastructure makes that possible.

Water infrastructure (dams, water pipe line, pump stations, reservoirs and so on) allows us to drink fresh clean water (alas Hammanskraal) and have a warm bath or shower. Then, automotive engineering and road infrastructure comes into play when we step outside of our homes to go to work. Alternatively, we may use trains. Here again, rail infrastructure plays a major role in our lives. While in the car, taxi or train, you may call your boss on your cellphone to let them know that you might be a little late due to one reason or another. The telecommunications infrastructure makes that possible. At work, you might make use of the internet and its satellite and world wide web of infrastructure. At lunchtime, when you go to the ATM to withdraw cash for lunch. Here, computer engineering and IT infrastructure comes into play. Few people ever think about the technology involved in withdrawing money from an ATM. In the evening, broadcast infrastructure makes it possible for you to watch TV and so on. The point is that infrastructure is intimately intertwined with our well-being. It permeates all aspects of our lives, daily. People protest when there is no “service delivery” infrastructure. Infrastructure has a social life.

The reason most people do not appreciate these facts is that infrastructure plays its role quietly in the background. Consequently, people take infrastructure for granted. We don’t fully appreciate the value of electricity and the convenience it brings until load shedding starts. We don’t think maintaining water infrastructure is important until people start dying of cholera. Consequently, we also don’t have an appreciation of the important role scientists, engineers, technologists and artisans play in our daily lives. It’s impossible to run a modern industrialised economy without proper infrastructure and without engineers. The disastrous manner in which the South African government has failed to build and maintain infrastructure has put infrastructure at the centre of its sociopolitical discourse.

Load shedding will be the biggest single determinant of how South Africans vote in the next election. This is the socio-political dimension of infrastructure. Hitherto, few people thought that infrastructure, or lack thereof, could single handedly determine the outcome of an election. For some time, the presidency has been telling us that companies have pledged to invest trillions of rand in our country. However, the reality is that the economy has stagnated. Unemployment, inequality and poverty levels are all growing. Part of the reason is that investors are not investing. That is the truth. Nobody wants to build a business in a country where there is no electricity. If the business is a factory, for example, how will they manufacture their products? It’s that simple. Even the most optimistic and committed businesses will eventually shut their doors and go elsewhere if we don’t act quickly enough.

In 2021, dairy producer Clover announced that it was closing its factory in Lichtenburg, Ditsobotla Local Municipality, North West, due to frustration with the appalling state of infrastructure in that part of the world. The closure of this cheese factory resulted in the loss of 300 direct jobs, loss of many indirect jobs, and the loss of a big chunk of the municipality’s tax base, ultimately increasing poverty levels and inequality. This situation should worry not only the poor, but government and the rich alike. These are the socio-economic repercussions of neglecting infrastructure. Science, engineering and technology are extremely important to any society nowadays. South Africa needs to up its game significantly in investing in science and technology. We need to appreciate the value that scientists, engineers and technologists bring to our lives and the economy. We need to give them the space to do their work, and to respect their professional judgement instead of crowding their territory with undeserving tenderpreneurs. We should remunerate them well.

Other countries realise the importance and value of doing this. You have only to look at the likes of Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and others – they are remunerated well and they bring wealth to their country. China has its own tech entrepreneurs such as Jack Ma, Liu Chuanzhi, Ma Huateng and so on. They have contributed immensely to the success of their country. There many excellent black scientists and engineers in Africa and in the diaspora as well. The problem is that they are not afforded the opportunity to shine and make their countries proud. For example, Dr Thomas Mensah, a Ghanian engineer and inventor (now based in the US) is the person we have to thank for his pioneering work in development of fibre optic cables. He earned four patents in this area of research. And there are many others like him. To highlight the value of investing in science and technology, consider the fact that the market capitilisation of Apple is $3 trillion (R53 trillion). Given that the gross domestic product of South Africa is around R4 trillion, it means Apple worth is about 13 times more than the gross domestic product of South Africa.

Think about that for a minute. One technology company is worth more than 13 times the GDP of our country. That is the value of investing in innovative scientists and engineers. And it’s the most sustainable way of creating jobs. What is happening in our beautiful country is tragic but, hopefully, our attitude towards infrastructure and the people who build and maintain it will never be the same again. Mthunzi Luthuli is the CEO of Economic Interventions Forum of South Africa and managing director of Luthuli Corporation