CAPE TOWN – Energy minister Jeff Radebe on Thursday said the independent power producer (IPP) programme had been designed to enlist the private sector to develop an impressive renewable energy generation network in the country.

"On the renewable sector, the independent power producer programme, as it is known is a competitive tender process that has been designed by our country to facilitate private sector investment into great connected renewable energy generation in South Africa," he said.

Radebe was speaking at the three day oil and power conference currently underway at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).

"The qualification process is designed into stages. First stage is the evaluation stage which requires all bidders to meet minimum compliance requirements, such as technical specification, financial lending requirements and local share holding," he added.

He reminded delegates that in April he had signed off on an additional 27 projects that were procured under the renewable power producer programme.

"These 27 projects allocated in different provinces throughout South Africa and includes technology."

– AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY (ANA)