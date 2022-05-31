Ispa welcomes Icasa move that will ring in cheaper overseas calls

THE INTERNET Service Providers’ Association of South Africa (Ispa) said yesterday it welcomed moves by the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to conduct a cost modelling exercise on voice call termination rates and to introduce curbs on charges from local voice providers for terminating calls from outside the country.

The result is likely to be cheaper overseas calls and much-reduced phone fraud, says the association representing over 200 internet service providers (ISPs) members, many of which provide voice services.