CAPE TOWN - Businesses are constantly coming up with more ways to earn money.

This is evident when consumers need to start paying for things that they never use to pay for as it was free.

Here is a list of things that use to be free, that you are paying for now:

1. Airline extras

Depending on what airline you use to travel, you tend to pay for many services and amenities that used to be free.

Things you pay for include checking a bag, carrying on a bag, onboard snacks, beverages, meals, seat selection and more.

Prices vary from:

Snacks such as chips, chocolate, and sweets can cost between R10- R25.

Hot beverages cost between R15 - R20.

Cold beverages cost between R15 - R20.

Alcohol cost between R20- R45.

Food such as sandwiches can cost up to R35

2. Water in restaurants

When going to a restaurant whether it be simple as Mcdonals or up to class such as Tigers Milk, Bottled water has a price.

Bottles of still water can cost between R11- R20 for a 250 ml bottle and R38 for a 750 ml.

However, certain restaurants do offer free tap water, if you want to save a bit of extra money.



3. Hotel amenities

When going on holiday or booking a hotel, it would be in your best interest to check if the hotel is going to charge extra for their amenities.

These amenities could include a fee for cleaning your room, using the gym, swimming in the pool etc.

However, it depends on the rating of the hotel you are booking.

4 to 5-star hotels include these fees in your overall cost, whereas 2 to 3-star hotels tend to have these as additional costs.

4. Food delivery

Delivery costs for food can vary depending on the services each eatery uses.

For instance, Debonairs has their own food delivery service that is free of cost and you as the diner can decide whether or not you'd like to tip the driver.

However, they do asks that you at least spend more than R50 before they deliver and you need to stay within a 5km radius of the restaurant.

Third-party services and apps such as UberEats tend to charge both diners and restaurants for food delivery.



5. Plastic bags

When doing your grocery shopping at Pick n Pay or even at a local tuckshop in your area, you could pay up to 50cents or R1 per plastic bag.





However, many stores have come up with simple solutions to stop the increase of plastic waste by creating environmentally friendly shopping bags.



