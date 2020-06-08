It’s back to business for Grand Parade traders

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town is happy that the informal traders at the Grand Parade have been trading since Wednesday 3 June 2020. “We would like to thank the traders for their cooperation and patience during this time.” During the entire lockdown period, the traders have experienced tough economic times. During this pandemic, our main drive as a caring City is to save lives and balance this with our citizens ability to generate income. “Over the past week, we have been making every effort to ensure the informal traders at the Grand Parade could resume trading, after resolving the clarity regarding the ‘flea markets’ matter with National Government. “The City will be engaging with all traders and their representatives ensuring that all the necessary requirements for trading are adhered to, to help reduce the spread of coronavirus,” the City said in a statement on Sunday. Trade has since commenced on site and we are pleased that the informal traders here are earning a living and rebuilding the local economy.

The following requirements must be adhered to at all times:

· Trading must be contained within a designated area;

· Ensure before and after trading cleaning of the designated area;

· Each trader must have a hand sanitising station;

· No person will be allowed in the trading area without a face mask;

· The trading area must be sufficiently sanitised before and after each day of trading;

· Hours of trading are from 6am to 6pm;

· Social distancing of two meters between traders and 1,5 meters between customers should always be maintained;

· Traders will display clear signs on stalls reminding patrons to keep 1,5 meters distance;

· Clearly demarcated lines marked in red, enforcing the 1,5 metre rule should be visible in front of each stall;

· The Informal Traders Associations will be responsible for the roster of traders as well as ensuring the above requirements are strictly adhered to.

The City encourages all the informal traders and visitors alike to work together to adhere to the requirements so that trade can continue in a safe environment, while ensuring livelihoods.

Going forward, the City will continue to make every effort to support the informal sector as it is the lifeblood of our economy.

BUSINESS REPORT