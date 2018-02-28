JOHANNESBURG - Newly-appointed Minister Jeff Radebe has the immediate task of providing clarity on the long-awaited integrated resource plan (IRP), according to business associations and industry players.

Business Unity South Africa chief executive Tanya Cohen said yesterday that Radebe’s move to the ministry was a welcome sign that there would be consultation on the IRP and the Integrated Energy Plan.

Cohen said this would provide the framework and direction for energy planning, pricing and resourcing.

He said Radebe, South Africa’s longest continuously serving cabinet member, would bring much-needed stability in the energy portfolio.

“The stability in the ministry is important to ensure that the government does what it is supposed to do, including the urgent finalisation of the IRP,” said Cohen.

Siyabonga Mbanjwa, Sener regional managing director in Southern Africa, said Radebe was an experienced politician with a good understanding of government processes. Mbanjwa said Radebe would have to hit the ground running as he should clarify the status of the IRP.

“He would have been part of the cabinet meeting which approved the IRP (in December last year),” he said. The details of the approved plan are still unknown as it has yet to be published.

South African Wind Energy Association said it welcomed the appointment of new ministers for energy, public enterprises and finance.

-BUSINESS REPORT