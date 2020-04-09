JSE starts campaign to support solidarity fund

The JSE said it planned to donate fees derived across all asset classes traded on Wednesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 16 as part of a campaign #Trade4Solidarity to the Solidarity Fund. President Cyril Ramaphosa announced an independent relief fund Solidarity Fund on March 23 to unite the nation against the Covid-19 crisis.

At the launch of #Trade4Solidarity campaign, JSE group chief executive Leila Fourie (pictured) said the JSE staff and executive team felt this was a tangible way to answer the president’s call to #PlayYourPart. JOHANNESBURG - The JSE yesterday announced a campaign #Trade4Solidarity to raise funds for the Solidarity Fund and called for market participants to follow suit.





“How we respond to this pandemic has been our greatest Thuma Mina moment, not just for us, but for the country,” she said.





The JSE said the #Trade4Solidarity initiative encouraged market participants to contribute a portion of their trading revenues to the fund.





Fourie added the JSE had decided to find the means to continue to support its suppliers, service providers and contractors, and not suspend contractor services at this crucial time.





“We all have to do our bit; we have to support each other so we can ensure job losses are kept to a minimum - and salaries are paid at the end of the month. This is another tangible way in which we believe we can help, so I encourage everyone in the trading community where possible to join the call and stand together with us as we support the Solidarity Fund to make a difference."





