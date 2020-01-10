KZN development offers residential and retirement opportunities









St John’s Village, situated within the KZN Midlands’ town of Howick, is an esteemed country estate offering a secure, family lifestyle and retirement opportunities. Photo: Supplied DURBAN – St John’s Village, situated within the KZN Midlands’ town of Howick, is an esteemed country estate offering a secure, family lifestyle and retirement opportunities. St John’s Village offers a variety of residential opportunities including plots of land starting from R480 000 (including VAT) and ready-built, farmhouse-style homes from R2,7 million. "Prior to St John’s Village launching, we dedicated 10-years to researching, planning and developing this unique multi-generational and multi-use, secure country estate. Over the years, St John’s Village has established an incredible, close-knit community, made up of families of all ages and where neighbours become a part of your family as well," said Cedar Falls, St John’s Village development representative. Falls added, "St John’s Village has entrenched itself as part of the Midlands town of Howick and has an agricultural history dating back to the 1940’s. When designing St John’s Village, we wanted to provide agricultural-inspired resources like a vast wetland, grazing cows onsite, a fruitful vineyard and flourishing gardens, while also establishing a close-knit community of all generations". Set across 160 hectares of lush, prime Midlands land, St John’s Village has 2 premium family, country lifestyle opportunities. The Vineyards is surrounded by a Shiraz Vineyard, while The Wetlands has a vast wetland on its doorstep. These residential opportunities give purchasers the option to buy plots of land or ready-built houses boasting Natal verandah style architecture.

There are also 2 retirement opportunities that are situated alongside these family opportunities; namely The Orchards that has stone-fruit orchards planted within this village and offers sectional title units. The Arboretum is also a residential offering for the over 55’s and offers beautiful freehold land or homes that look onto the exclusive Arboretum gardens.

St John’s Village is an ideal multi-generational estate that is showing how different lifestyles can live harmoniously together.

"Our facilities have been designed around bringing these different villages, of various generations, together through family-focused activities. The catch-and-release dam gives all residents the opportunity to bond and fish together, while The Orchard House is central and provides a pool area, library, boardroom, lounge, dining room, restaurant and bar. Every Friday, we have a social get together that creates a sense of community," concluded Falls.

BUSINESS REPORT ONLINE