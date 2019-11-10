DURBAN – KwaZulu-Natal development The Woods located in Waterfall has sold out in only 16 weeks.
This success is evidence that there is a very real and ever-growing market sector asking for secure sectional title homes and an estate lifestyle priced below the R1 million mark.
Just neighbouring Hillcrest, Waterfall is undergoing a massive growth phase and developers, the Rowles Group, have been quick to identify and plug this gap in the market. Their proactive attitude and the market’s reaction have resulted in a never before seen sales performance for a development of this kind in the area.
David Rowles, Developer of The Woods said, "This sector of the market has a lot of power, and this is demonstrated in the positive uptake at The Woods. It is not a case of people not wanting buy property, it is more about those who want to buy were not compelled by anything was on offer; we are changing that perception by offering buyers the opportunity to own property within a secure environment at a lower price point, and consequently more manageable financial commitment".
"With over a thousand home transfers in the area in just the last 5 years, it is clear to see that sectional title homes are in greatest demand. Out of all sales, sectional title homes have outsold other home types by 48 percent," added Rowles.