Picture: Leon Lestrade/African News Agency (ANA) Archives

JOHANNESBURG – The Expert Advisory Panel on Land Reform said on Saturday that it needed some “space” to finalise and submit its report to the Presidency. The chairperson of the panel, Dr Vuyo Mahlati, said via email that the panel had yet to release a draft version of its work.

He said the panel was “currently finalising its report for consideration by the inter-ministerial committee and the Presidency as planned”.

“There is no final draft that has been submitted as a report yet. During the course of its work, the panel was divided into work streams, each with diverse papers and consultative processes. The report-writing process includes the consolidation of the various inputs. Of importance in this consolidation is the discussion and capturing of areas of disagreement as stipulated in the panel’s terms of reference,” said Mahlati.

The panel has been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

African News Agency (ANA)