Lanseria still hammering out strategic way forward after Comair collapse

The privately owned airport’s chief executive, Rampa Rammopo, said yesterday that the airport would make announcements when it was ready with all the strategies that were being implemented.

THE Lanseria International Airport continues to welcome guests on a daily basis as Flysafair continues to fly out of the facility, same as general aviation.

Last month, the privately owned airport said that the now liquidated Comair, through kulula.com, contributed significantly to its business. Rammopo said that while they had anticipated a slow recovery of the kulula.com business in their strategic business plan, due to the myriad of operational challenges the business encountered since Covid-19, they had never anticipated a scenario where the business would be liquidated.

The facility said that it would likely scale down on some of its commercial activities until such time as it found another operator able to fill this gap. Discussions were therefore ongoing with some of these operators. Austerity measures were also being contemplated in the short term.

